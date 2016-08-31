menu
National 31.8.2016 11:09 am

Man, 21, sentenced to 15 years for raping pensioner

ANA
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

The man faced charges of assault and rape.

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment by the Nongoma Regional Court for raping a 79-year-old woman in KwaZulu Natal.

Spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) Captain Nqobile Gwala said Thandanani Vuyo Sishwili was sentenced on Tuesday for the crime he committed in 2015.

“The 21-year-old accused entered the room of a 79-year-old pensioner on November 3, 2015, during the day at KwaSishwili area, Nongoma, and demanded cash,” Gwala said.

When the 79-year-old told Sishwili she did not have money he assaulted, raped and strangled her.

Sishwili was arrested a month after the incident was reported.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane
Eish!

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman
National

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

readers' choice

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG
National

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report
National

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema
National

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.