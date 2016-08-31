Man, 21, sentenced to 15 years for raping pensioner

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment by the Nongoma Regional Court for raping a 79-year-old woman in KwaZulu Natal.

Spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) Captain Nqobile Gwala said Thandanani Vuyo Sishwili was sentenced on Tuesday for the crime he committed in 2015.

“The 21-year-old accused entered the room of a 79-year-old pensioner on November 3, 2015, during the day at KwaSishwili area, Nongoma, and demanded cash,” Gwala said.

When the 79-year-old told Sishwili she did not have money he assaulted, raped and strangled her.

Sishwili was arrested a month after the incident was reported.

