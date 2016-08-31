menu
Mgosi 31.8.2016 11:13 am

Is Gaxa the final piece of Baxter’s puzzle?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siboniso Gaxa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

With the transfer window closing on tonight (Wednesday), SuperSport United are expected to announce the signing of another former Kaizer Chiefs player in Siboniso Gaxa.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori are now coached by former Amakhosi mentor, Stuart Baxter who seems to be planning a reunion of some sorts of his old soldiers that won him a league and cup double during his stay at Naturena.

Baxter has already signed Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Keagan Ritchie, Morgan Gould, Reyaad Pieterse and Tefu Mashamaite, who are all former Chiefs players.

Gaxa – who was released by Chiefs at the end of last season – is available on a free transfer and suitors have been scarce but it emerged recently that he may find a new home at SuperSport.

The defender, however, is fighting his release from Chiefs, claiming he signed a two-year contract extension with Amakhosi.

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

