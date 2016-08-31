Is Gaxa the final piece of Baxter’s puzzle?

Matsatsantsa a Pitori are now coached by former Amakhosi mentor, Stuart Baxter who seems to be planning a reunion of some sorts of his old soldiers that won him a league and cup double during his stay at Naturena.

Baxter has already signed Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Keagan Ritchie, Morgan Gould, Reyaad Pieterse and Tefu Mashamaite, who are all former Chiefs players.

Gaxa – who was released by Chiefs at the end of last season – is available on a free transfer and suitors have been scarce but it emerged recently that he may find a new home at SuperSport.

The defender, however, is fighting his release from Chiefs, claiming he signed a two-year contract extension with Amakhosi.