National 31.8.2016 11:31 am

Man arrested at Durban hair salon for alleged drug possession

ANA and CNS reporters
Half full moons of Rock cocaine, 295 grams of cocaine and R2,430.00 cash was found in the premises.

The suspect was found in possession of drugs worth an estimated street value of R95 000.

The Durban Flying Squad Narcotic Task Team recovered drugs valued at R95 000 and arrested a 52-year-old man in Durban, police said.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Wednesday the man was arrested in Monty Naicker road in the Durban CBD area following a tip-off.

“The members proceeded to the identified hair salon premises, and a search was conducted. Half-full moons of rock cocaine, 295 grams of cocaine and R2 430.00 cash were found on the premises. The street value of the recovered drugs is estimated at R95 000,” Gwala said.

The suspect was arrested and charged for possession of drugs. He is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates’ Court later today.

“The team is dedicated in eradicating drugs in the greater Durban area, and an appeal is made to the public to give us information about drug dealers in their areas,” Gwala added.

This is the second salon drug bust this month. A Tanzanian man alleged drug dealer who also runs a hairdressing salon on Commissioner Street in the Boksburg CBD was arrested following a tip-off.

The suspect was arrested by two officers Warrant Officer Siza Dlamini and Constable Thokozani Ntshalintshali on Friday, August 12, and found in possession of a plastic bag containing dagga at his business, Boksburg Advertiser reported.

– African News Agency (ANA)

