menu
Local News 31.8.2016 11:15 am

Mosimane calls for fixture postponement

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane of Mamelodi Sundowns. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane of Mamelodi Sundowns. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has asked the Premier Soccer League to postpone some of their league fixtures to accommodate the Caf Champions League semi-final games.

The Brazilians will face Chippa United in the two-legged semi-finals of the MTN8. In between this game, they will face Maritzburg United.

The Pretoria side’s first leg of the Caf Champions League semi-final is set for September 17, which is on the same day as the return leg on the MTN8 semi-final match.

The selection of some Sundowns players in the national team has added to Mosimane’s stress as he prepares for a tough fixture list after the international break.

“We hope the League can move those fixtures to represent the country,” said Mosimane.

“We are playing two semi-finals and there is the international break. Dolly broke down after the Olympics and we have lost Leo, I am pleading with the PSL, can I play the semi-finals properly?”

Related Stories
Kutumela  – We don’t want to blame anyone 31.8.2016
Mashaba: I am not arrogant 31.8.2016
Ajax duo withdrawn from Bafana squad 29.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Chiefs sweeten deal
Phakaaathi

Chiefs sweeten deal

Mashamaite explains SuperSport move
Phakaaathi

Mashamaite explains SuperSport move

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.