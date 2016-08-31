Mosimane calls for fixture postponement

The Brazilians will face Chippa United in the two-legged semi-finals of the MTN8. In between this game, they will face Maritzburg United.

The Pretoria side’s first leg of the Caf Champions League semi-final is set for September 17, which is on the same day as the return leg on the MTN8 semi-final match.

The selection of some Sundowns players in the national team has added to Mosimane’s stress as he prepares for a tough fixture list after the international break.

“We hope the League can move those fixtures to represent the country,” said Mosimane.

“We are playing two semi-finals and there is the international break. Dolly broke down after the Olympics and we have lost Leo, I am pleading with the PSL, can I play the semi-finals properly?”