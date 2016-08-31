menu
Local News 31.8.2016 12:02 pm

Live report: Transfer deadline looms

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are some of the teams that are expected to make last minute signings as the transfer deadline approaches.

Amakhosi are said to be looking to finalise a deal with Chicken Inn for defender Teenage Hadebe and forward Siphelele Ntshangase, while Sundowns are set to add Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca to their squad.

Stay with Phakaaathi as we bring you all the latest news on signings and rumours until the transfer window closes at midnight today.

Kickoff reports that Bloemfontein Celtic have completed the signing of ex-Free State Stars striker Moeketsi Mvula, while Platinum Stars have signed striker Bongi Ntuli from Mamelodi Sundowns on a season-long loan.

According to Soccerladuma, Bidvest Wits midfielder Jabulani Shongwe may end up making the move to Kaizer Chiefs before tonight’s transfer window comes to a close.

Goal claims that Greek giants Olympiacos met Dolly’s approximate R13-million release clause, but he’s remaining a Brazilian after failing to agree on terms.

