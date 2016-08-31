menu
National 31.8.2016 12:22 pm

ANC must deliver or go to jail – Cachalia

Steven Tau
Opposition leader Ghaleb Cachalia replies to the Ekurhuleni mayor, Mzwandile Masina's speech during the sitting of the Ekurhuleni council in Germiston, 31 August 2016. Picture: Neil McCartney



‘It is time that you listened – as ANC leaders – to the people who are speaking out against corruption.’

DA leader in Ekurhuleni Ghaleb Cachalia on Wednesday reminded the ANC that they didn’t win the recently recent local government elections with an overwhelming majority.

Speaking during the City’s council meeting a week after Mzwandile Masina was announced as the new mayor, Cachalia said the fact that voters decided not to vote in their numbers for the ANC was evidence that local residents had had enough of empty promises.

“We will hold this new mayoral leadership accountable to ensure that service delivery happens for our people. The mayor intends to speed the rollout of the bus rapid transport system, and this just goes to show you how they accept delays in the delivery of this transport system to the people,” said Cachalia.

He said job creation, particularly for young people, remained one of the key issues the DA would challenge the ANC-led municipality on. “It is time that you listened – as ANC leaders – to the people who are speaking out against corruption.

“We will watch you at all times … put you out and put you in jail, if needs be,” Cachalia said. Masina is yet to address the house.

