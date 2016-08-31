menu
Local News 31.8.2016 12:26 pm

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Anele Ngcongca (Photo by Duif du Toit/Gallo Images)

According to reports, Kaizer Chiefs have lost the race for the signature of Anele Ngcongca.

This comes after the defender was quoted on a Belgian publication VoetbalNieuws that he has signed with Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I have signed a four-year contract with Mamelodi Sundowns,” said Ngcongca.

Amakhosi, who have been struggling in the first two games of the season were looking to intensify their defence, but have since lost out on the Gugulethu-born defender.

Ngcongca is not the only player to have snubbed Amakhosi for the Pretoria outfit.

Thapelo Morena and Sibusiso Vilakazi are some of the players that the Naturena outfit were looking to sign during this transfer window, but opted to sign for Pitso Mosimane’s side.

The Bafana Bafana defender is reported to be on the final stages of the negotiations with Downs and will be formally unveiled after everything has been completed.

