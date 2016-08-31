menu
Two killed in Hammanskraal crash

Rorisang Kgosana
Two men were killed after a cement truck veered off the road and overturned on the N1 in Temba, Hammanskraal on Wednesday morning. Picture: Netcare 911

The fire department worked tirelessly for over two hours to extricate the two men.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said paramedics arrived in the early hours of the morning to find the driver and passenger trapped in the truck.

“The fire department worked tirelessly for over two hours to extricate the two men.”

Once freed, the men were assessed but were found to have already succumbed to their injuries.

“The two were declared dead by Netcare 911 paramedics.”

The cause of the accident was still unknown but will form part of police investigations, Mathe said.

