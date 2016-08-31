menu
National 31.8.2016 12:49 pm

R1m offered for info on cash-in-transit robbery

Citizen reporter

SBV Protection Services is offering a R1-million reward to anyone with information.

It is reported that following a cash-in-transit heist near Hazyview, in Mpumalanga, on Monday, in which four guards were injured, SBV Protection Services is offering a R1-million reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

News24 reports that SBV Protection Services is offering the reward and is also working with authorities.

It is further reported that a grey Mercedes E-Class crashed into the van, which was transporting money to a Spar near Bushbuckridge at about 9am and blew the roof off. It is not known how much money was stolen.

ALSO READ: Richards Bay mine manager assassinated in driveway

Details: SBV early warning robbery hotline 24/7 on 083 408 7029.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane
Eish!

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

readers' choice

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG
National

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report
National

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema
National

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.