R1m offered for info on cash-in-transit robbery

It is reported that following a cash-in-transit heist near Hazyview, in Mpumalanga, on Monday, in which four guards were injured, SBV Protection Services is offering a R1-million reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

News24 reports that SBV Protection Services is offering the reward and is also working with authorities.

It is further reported that a grey Mercedes E-Class crashed into the van, which was transporting money to a Spar near Bushbuckridge at about 9am and blew the roof off. It is not known how much money was stolen.

ALSO READ: Richards Bay mine manager assassinated in driveway

Details: SBV early warning robbery hotline 24/7 on 083 408 7029.