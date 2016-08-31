Sasol garage bombed by machine-gun toting robbers

Mbombela police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of business robbery after the Sasol Fuel Station on the R538 in Karino was bombed.

The incident took place at the Sasol Emkhatsini Plaza, located on the corner of the provincial D226 and the R538, at 5.25am on Tuesday, Nelspruit Post reported.

The fuel station’s manager, Hanco Terblanche, said he was notified of the incident between 5.30am and 5.35am.

“Five employees were on duty yesterday morning. Three petrol attendants were manning the pumps, and two cashiers were working inside the convenience store,” he said.

The police, Bossies Community Justice, Hi-Tech Security and the traffic department rushed to assist at the scene and with surrounding traffic control.

“A silver- or gold-coloured Audi with four or five passengers arrived. They were armed with R5 machine guns,” he added.

According to Terblanche, the robbers alighted from the vehicle and forced the station’s employees into a corner of the store. They approached the drop safe where cash was kept in the store and used explosives to open it.

