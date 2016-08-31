They were planning to leave Chiefs anyway – Baxter

Since the English-born coach joined the capital-city based side, he has brought in Keagan Ritchie, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Reyaad Pieterse, Morgan Gould, and the latest being his former captain at Chiefs, Tefu Mashamaite, all whom he has enjoyed success with at Amakhosi.

And according to rumours and speculations, Baxter might bring in Siboniso Gaxa, who has been frozen out at Chiefs.

“I know their character, I know that they were planning to leave anyway, we did not disrupt anything by shaking them out of Chiefs.

“I heard that I was trying to disrupt Chiefs at one time – forget the fact that I was in Turkey at the time. If I am the undercover spy that everyone thinks I am, maybe I was orchestrating Masha’s move to BK Hacken, knowing that later I would come to SuperSport, then we could bring him back here – I have to say that I am not that smart.

“When you work with people you, you learn to trust those people, and they give you no reason to distrust them in every walk of life, if you move into a new job you look at those people. If you look at those people, and they are not happy in their present positions – if they are out of the team or they’ve got different circumstances – that means that they want to leave their present occupation, whatever, it is, then I don’t understand how anybody can say ‘therefore, you Stuart shouldn’t be interested because we think that’s strange’,” said the former Chiefs coach.