Pelser’s family maintains his innocence, case postponed

The case against against 23-year-old Marthinus Pelser, who was arrested in connection with the death of his six-month-old baby, has been postponed at the Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

His appearance on August 31 got off to a rocky start when the audio-visual link to the prison, through which the postponement was supposed to have been handled, went offline. Police then had to go and fetch him, Roodepoort Record reported.

Pelser now has private legal aid in the form of an advocate.

His father told the Record the legal aid he initially received had not visited him once in three months.

He also said Pelser looked more relaxed than at his previous appearance. The family confidently maintained his innocence and said they believed he would be released on bail next Friday.

The baby’s mother, who wants to remain anonymous, emotionally asked the Record after his appearance: “How can a person do something like this to his only child and then make a joke about it?” referring to reports in the media that Pelser was smiling in court.

Marthinus Pelser’s case has been postponed until September 9 for a formal bail application.

– Caxton News Service