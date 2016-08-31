One dead, another critical in Alberton microlight crash

A light aircraft crash on Rogers Road in Alrode, Alberton, has left one dead and another critically injured, reports the Alberton Record.

Just after midday, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to reports of a light aircraft crash in the south of Johannesburg.

According to Emer-G-Med spokesperson Max Cohen, paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a microlight carrying two passengers had crashed in a nearby veld.

“On assessment, it was found that one patient had already succumbed to their injuries and was declared dead on the scene. The second patient sustained critical injuries and required rapid Advanced Life Support intervention,” said Cohen.

Once stabilised, the critically injured patient was rushed to a nearby trauma centre under the care of Emer-G-Med advanced life support paramedics.

Authorities are on the scene to conduct a full investigation into events surrounding the crash, said Cohen.

– Caxton News Service