menu
National 31.8.2016 02:03 pm

One dead, another critical in Alberton microlight crash

CNS reporter
One person has died in a microlight crash in Alberton. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

One person has died in a microlight crash in Alberton. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

A microlight carrying two passengers crashed into a nearby veld.

A light aircraft crash on Rogers Road in Alrode, Alberton, has left one dead and another critically injured, reports the Alberton Record.

Just after midday, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to reports of a light aircraft crash in the south of Johannesburg.

According to Emer-G-Med spokesperson Max Cohen, paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a microlight carrying two passengers had crashed in a nearby veld.

“On assessment, it was found that one patient had already succumbed to their injuries and was declared dead on the scene. The second patient sustained critical injuries and required rapid Advanced Life Support intervention,” said Cohen.

Once stabilised, the critically injured patient was rushed to a nearby trauma centre under the care of Emer-G-Med advanced life support paramedics.

Authorities are on the scene to conduct a full investigation into events surrounding the crash, said Cohen.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Five abandoned children evicted 18.8.2016
Multi-vehicle N12 accident causes 45-minute delays 15.7.2016
One dead in R28 horror crash 23.5.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper
National

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

readers' choice

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG
National

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report
National

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema
National

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.