menu
National 31.8.2016 02:31 pm

Man seriously wounded in shooting at his home

Mari Rheeder
Man shot and injured at his home.

Man shot and injured at his home.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and robbery after a shooting incident at a smallholding.

A 57-year-old man was seriously injured after an intruder shot him in his home west of Johannesburg, Roodepoort Northsider reports.

According to Muldersdrift police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hitler Ngwenya, the incident occurred on August 28 at about 3.45am at a smallholding in Driefontein, Muldersdrift.

“An intruder entered the house after forcing open the sliding door. The suspect shot and severely wounded the victim,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya added the suspect made off with a number of electrical appliances and fled the scene on foot. Upon arrival, the police and emergency medical services (EMS) found the injured victim in his home. He was rushed to a local hospital nearby.

READ MORE: Shooting incident on M1, suspects arrested

“No arrests have been made as yet, but Muldersdrift police are requesting anybody with information that might lead to the arrest of the perpetrator(s) to please come forward,” said Ngwenya.

He added that members of the public were also advised not to approach the suspect, as he was deemed to be extremely dangerous.

The police are investigating charges of attempted murder and robbery.

– Caxton News Service 

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper
National

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

readers' choice

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG
National

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report
National

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema
National

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.