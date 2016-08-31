Man seriously wounded in shooting at his home

A 57-year-old man was seriously injured after an intruder shot him in his home west of Johannesburg, Roodepoort Northsider reports.

According to Muldersdrift police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hitler Ngwenya, the incident occurred on August 28 at about 3.45am at a smallholding in Driefontein, Muldersdrift.

“An intruder entered the house after forcing open the sliding door. The suspect shot and severely wounded the victim,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya added the suspect made off with a number of electrical appliances and fled the scene on foot. Upon arrival, the police and emergency medical services (EMS) found the injured victim in his home. He was rushed to a local hospital nearby.

“No arrests have been made as yet, but Muldersdrift police are requesting anybody with information that might lead to the arrest of the perpetrator(s) to please come forward,” said Ngwenya.

He added that members of the public were also advised not to approach the suspect, as he was deemed to be extremely dangerous.

The police are investigating charges of attempted murder and robbery.

– Caxton News Service