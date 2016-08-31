Two brothers drown in KZN river

Two brothers drowned in the Nhlonhlweni River in Folweni on Monday afternoon, August 29, according to KZN emergency services (EMS), the South Coast Sun reports.

The SAPS KZN media centre confirmed Mnotho Dlamini, 8, and Nkosikona Dlamini, 10, drowned while playing in the river at Pholas in the Folweni area.

According to KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie, the boys were seen in distress in the river at about 4pm, and bystanders called for EMS.

“Paramedics arrived to find distressed bystanders but no sign of the boys,” said McKenzie. “Search and rescue police officers entered the water to search for the boys, where witnesses had last seen them, to no avail.”

Divers found their bodies next to each other at about 6.30pm and recovered them.

Folweni police has opened an inquest for investigation.

– Caxton News Service