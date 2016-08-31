Alleged NW cop killers case postponed to October

The case against three men accused of killing a North West policeman was postponed in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Thulani Mtshali, Mduduzi Gumede and Bhekizitha Madondo appeared briefly in court, and their case was transferred to the regional court, where they are scheduled to appear again on October 17.

The trio are facing charges of armed robbery and murder. The State alleges that they gunned down Constable John Mokotedi, 36, at Keya Rona shopping mall in Bapong, near Brits, on November 4 last year.

Mokotedi and his crew were on a routine patrol in the area when they came head-on with a gang of armed men who had just robbed a clothing shop at the mall.

The police officers were not aware of the robbery, and the gunmen opened fire on them, believing the police officers were already after them.

Mokotedi was shot once in the head and died on the spot. The other officer was not injured.

