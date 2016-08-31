Ekurhuleni to get its own university, says new mayor

Ekurhuleni is set to get its own university, says new mayor Mzwandile Masina, as he promised to speed up service delivery in the metro.

“May I pause here to reiterate the call that a university for Ekurhuleni is no longer negotiable. Our determination in this regard is demonstrated by our resolve to make land available as soon as we get an investor in this regard. It cannot be correct that a city which has a population bigger than that of Mpumalanga, Free State, Northern Cape and North West provinces, among others, historically does (not) have a university,” said Masina at the council meeting in Germiston on Wednesday.

“Our call for a university is further justified by the fact that we are the manufacturing capital of the continent, home to the Africa’s biggest international airport [OR Tambo], and accommodate the biggest railway shunting station in the southern hemisphere right here in Germiston.”

He promised to speed up service delivery, including a 24-hour turnaround time to service interruptions, such as water leaks, street and traffic lights. Top on his agenda was Ekurhuleni’s own power station, job creation, electrification of all informal settlements, WiFi rollout, establishment of a commission to fight fraud and corruption and construction of 100 000 houses, among others.

The metro would rename streets and major roads after struggle stalwarts, he said.

Masina further announced his mayoral committee. Doctor Xhakaza for Finance and Economic Development, Robert Mashego for Infrastructure Services, Petrus Mabunda for Transport Planning, Tiisetso Nketle for Water, Sanitation and Energy, Masele Madihlaba for City Planning, Dorah Mlambo for Community Services, Lesiba Mpya for Human Settlements, Ndosi Shongwe for Environment and Waste Management Services, Khosi Mabaso for Corporate and Shared Services and Vivian Chauke for Community Safety.

Masina, who took over from Mondli Gungubele, thanked the opposition parties that formed a coalition with the African National Congress ANC in the metro after the local government elections. Ekurhuleni was one of the 27 hung councils at which the ANC could not get an outright majority to govern.

“A special gratitude also goes to our coalition partners the AIC, PA, PAC and Irasa for agreeing to work with ANC to ensure that there is a stable government in the city, and that delivery takes place in our communities. Indeed, that remains our resolve.”

“I wish to reassure the people of Ekurhuleni that this administration is ready to hit the ground running. In this regard we have reconfigured the functions of the mayoral committee in order to accelerate service delivery and ensure that we provide timeous, quality and decent services to our people. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the colleagues who served us with aplomb in the past years, and wish the new team luck in discharging their duties.”

– African News Agency (ANA)