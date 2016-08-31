menu
Local News 31.8.2016 02:20 pm

PSL clubs beef up squads ahead of transfer deadline

Phakaaathi Reporter
FILE PICTURE: Jabulani Shongwe of Wits during the Absa Premiership match. (Photo by Charle Lombard/Gallo Images)

Today (Wednesday) is the last day for Absa Premiership to beef up their squads.

Mamelodi Sundowns have signed Lucky Mohomi, Thapelo Morena and Sibusiso Vilakazi, but the Brazilians are not done yet as they are expected to unveil Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca before the window closes.

Another Pretoria side in SuperSport United announced the return of Tefu Mashamaite to the Absa Premiership as he reunites with former coach Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter at Matsatsantsa.

Kaizer Chiefs are set to sign one last player before the window slams shut tonight.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns player Jabulani  Shongwe  is said to be close to a move to Naturena. Chiefs are trying to lure the Bidvest Wits midfielder to their camp as they look to add more players to their squad.

