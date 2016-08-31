menu
National 31.8.2016 02:25 pm

Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison

Citizen reporter
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga speaks to the media, 26 August 2016, at an event where he introduced his mayoral council, at the council chambers in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga speaks to the media, 26 August 2016, at an event where he introduced his mayoral council, at the council chambers in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega

The Tshwane mayor claims he has been given forensic reports about corruption that were ‘suppressed’ for a long time.

New executive mayor of Tshwane appears to be realising some of the members of the previous administration’s worst nightmares.

He told them he would ensure they’d be going to prison soon.

In council on Wednesday, he pulled piles of forensic reports out of a bag and waved some of them at the ANC councillors.

He said that he was “sitting with reports that are starting to shine some light on some of the dealings that have been taking place”.

He said he had five forensic reports that had been “suppressed for the longest of time”. He added that they [the new DA-led administration] now understood what was happening and had been happening.

“Believe you me‚ we are coming. We are coming. If you think that everything was swept under the carpet, you have another thing coming. We are coming.

“Some will change their suits into the orange uniform very soon.”

He alleged that some had even turned their departments into family organisations.

“From director level there are his siblings‚ uncle and three cousins‚” he said, without mentioning the person concerned.

The ANC councillors have, in turn, challenged Msimanga to reveal the details of whatever he is alleging and rather press charges of corruption with the police instead of making accusations in council.

 

Related Stories
ANC must deliver or go to jail – Cachalia 31.8.2016
Jimmy Manyi a Gupta agent – Floyd Shivambu 31.8.2016
Two men in court for SACP member killing 31.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper
National

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

readers' choice

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG
National

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report
National

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema
National

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.