Msimanga tells ANC councillors they’re going to prison

New executive mayor of Tshwane appears to be realising some of the members of the previous administration’s worst nightmares.

He told them he would ensure they’d be going to prison soon.

In council on Wednesday, he pulled piles of forensic reports out of a bag and waved some of them at the ANC councillors.

He said that he was “sitting with reports that are starting to shine some light on some of the dealings that have been taking place”.

He said he had five forensic reports that had been “suppressed for the longest of time”. He added that they [the new DA-led administration] now understood what was happening and had been happening.

“Believe you me‚ we are coming. We are coming. If you think that everything was swept under the carpet, you have another thing coming. We are coming.

“Some will change their suits into the orange uniform very soon.”

He alleged that some had even turned their departments into family organisations.

“From director level there are his siblings‚ uncle and three cousins‚” he said, without mentioning the person concerned.

The ANC councillors have, in turn, challenged Msimanga to reveal the details of whatever he is alleging and rather press charges of corruption with the police instead of making accusations in council.