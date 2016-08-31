menu
Motoring News 31.8.2016

2017 Nissan GT-R now in SA, we have prices

Ntsako Mthethwa
The new GT-R delivers a heart-pounding driving experience at all times, on any road, for whoever sits in the driver’s seat.| Supplied



Viewed from the front, the new GT-R is fitted with a wider, deeper V-motion grille with new matte chrome trim and a redesigned mesh grille pattern.

The new Nissan GT-R, also known as the “Godzilla“, has finally made its way to our shores just in time for the 2016 Festival of Motoring, and the good news is that first deliveries to customers will start this September.

The GT-R gains a VR38DETT 3.8 V6 twin-turbo mill that whips out a striking 408kW @ 6 800rpm (up from 397kW) and 632Nm (up from 628Nm) @ 3 300rpm – 5 800rpm, all available for you at a single rap of the accelerator.

The GT-R will dash from 0-100km/h in less than 3 seconds before hammering a limited top-speed of 315km/h.

WATCH: Next BMW 5-series will let you spy on it car while you’re away

Viewed from the front, the new GT-R is fitted with a wider, deeper V-motion grille with new matte chrome trim and a redesigned mesh grille pattern. Apart from the more aggressive look, this new design improves air flow to the engine for enhanced cooling.

The grille is fitted between a new front bumper and redesigned bonnet. The bonnet has deeper character lines, which have been designed to work in unison with the new front bumper and bottom lip and the wider side sills for improved air flow and greater stability at very high speeds.

Step inside the car and multiple subtle improvements await you.  The model boasts new gearshift paddles that now turn with the steering wheel and a brand new interior, replete with hand-selected nappa leather and real carbon fibre.

Nissan only asks for R1 950 000 for the Premium Edition GT-R and R2 050 000 for the Black Edition GT-R. The new GT-R will be available from September at Nissan High Performance Centres.

The first consignment of vehicles has already been sold, but order books are open.

*The new Nissan GT-R is currently available to view at the SA Festival of Motoring taking place at the Kyalami race track from the 31st of August to 4th September 2016.

