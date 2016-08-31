Pierre Jourdan Wine Popsicles the heat-buster we deserve

Pierre Jourdan Wine Popsicles are likely to be all the rage this spring and summer – and it’s the heat-buster we all deserve. It’s the perfect blend of childlike whimsy with a touch of luxury.

Inspired by a product seen abroad, Pierre Jourdan Wine Popsicles, or PJ Pops, are the brainchild of Natasha Alomia and Jon-Marc De Carvalho. Alcohol-based popsicles have a successful track record overseas, but this is the first time they will be available locally. The popsicles will be on sale from Thursday. There will be two flavours to wrap your tongue around, one made from Pierre Jourdan Brut, a Cap Classique, and Pierre Jourdan Tranquille, a still wine made from a blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

But there’s reason to be excited about these popsicles, beyond getting lit while cooling down. Haute Cabrière was the first South African wine farm to exclusively produce Cap Classique with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir cultivars – and that sort of pioneering spirit is worth getting excited over.

Pierre Jourdan Brut and Pierre Jourdan Tranquille also celebrate their 30th and 15th anniversaries respectively this year, so it makes sense to use these as a base for an exciting venture that builds on the legacy of the brand. PJ Pops will launch exclusively in select Pick n Pay Liquor and Grocery outlets across Gauteng and the Western Cape at about R25 a pop.