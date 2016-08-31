menu
National 31.8.2016 04:10 pm

Five celebrities you didn’t know were from Mpumalanga

Bongani Mashisane
Rapper KO poses for pictures following an interview in Johannesburg, 27 May 2014. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The province has produced celebrities from soccer players to actors and idols.

For many years Mpumalanga, has produced a number of well-known public figures.

From soccer players to actors, and idols. Here are a few of the celebrities that many people do not know were from there, the place of the rising sun.

Euphonik:

euphonik

DJ Euphonik’s real name is Themba Mbongeni Nkosi, and he was born at the Shongwe Mission Hospital.

He grew up in eLikazi before moving to Benoni, and also has roots in eMgobodzi, a rural area in the Nkomazi area, where his maternal grandparents are from, Mpumalanga News reported.

Euphonik is currently hosting a show called The House of House Music on 5FM every Sunday night.

K.O:

Rapper KO poses for pictures following an interview in Johannesburg, 27 May 2014. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Ntokozo Mdluli, popularly known by his stage name, K.O, was born in Piet Retief. He was a member of hip hop group Teargas, and in 2006 the trio released their debut album K’shubile K’bovu under Electromode music.

K.O co-runs a music and entertainment company called Cashtime Life. He has released the singles Mission Statement, Son of a Gun, Caracara and Skhanda Love leading up to the release of his solo debut studio album, Skhanda Republic, on November 7, 2014.

Ayanda Mbuli: 

Uyanda_mbuli-e1378731594600-267x400

Ayanda Mbuli was born in KaNyamazane and grew up between Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Johannesburg.

She is the youngest of five siblings born to Rannie and Tamary Sibiya. She attended the Guardian Angels Catholic Girls School.

Ayanda also won the Miss Cape Town 1996 and Miss Mpumalanga Province 1997 pageants.

She was a host at the Kora All Africa Music Awards 2006 and a South African host at the 2006 Daytime Emmys. She also made her acting debut on the SABC1 drama series Tshisa playing the role of Nomonde.

Africa Tsoai as John Maputla:

Africa

Maputla in the SABC1 drama series Skeem Saam.

Africa was born in Hebron-Graskop, in Mpumalanga, a place just below God’s Window.
Just like many South Africans who go and seek greener pastures, after matriculating Tsoai studied graphic design at Rudolph College in Johannesburg.

Africa was popular in the 90s. He had a lead role on the SABC2 Sepedi drama series Mokgonyana Matswale as Tsokotla. Africa also had a lead role on Sepedi television drama Bophelo ke Semphekgo.

Tribute Bridie Mboweni:

Tribute

Mboweni is a jazz singer and songwriter who was born in Mkhuhlu, Bushbuckridge. She signed under Native Rhythms, a record label that is famous for signing up rising stars of South African, such as Siphokazi, Zuluboy, and Camagwini.

Mboweni was announced as one of the artists to perform at the 17th annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival in April this year.

– Caxton News Service

