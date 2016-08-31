Eight cars vandalised by patient at Kopanong Hospital

The staff and visitors of Kopanong Hospital were left shocked yesterday after a patient said to be mentally ill vandalised about eight cars parked in the hospital’s parking lot, Sedibeng Ster reports.

According to one of the staff nurses whose car was also vandalised, the six cars belonged to the staff, while the other two belonged to people who had brought patients into the casualty room.

“I was busy doing my rounds when I was called downstairs to the parking. On my arrival I noticed that my car had been vandalised. I don’t know what we are going to do,” the nurse said.

The hospital said they had referred the matter to the Gauteng department of health.

– Caxton News Service