Western Cape areas affected by water cuts

Repairs are still continuing today on the main water line behind the Hawthorndene area in Western Cape.

According to the municipality, teams are working non-stop, but the area is very inaccessible and in difficult terrain.

Affected areas include Blanco, Glenbarrie, Heatherlands and Heather Park, George Herald reported.

A water truck is parked at Milly’s Superette, and another water tanker is moving through Blanco. A second tanker will be dispersed later in the morning.

These areas are experiencing low water pressure and restricted water.

At this stage, it is still not clear how long it will take to fix the problem.

George Municipality apologises for the inconvenience and thanks the community for their patience.

– Caxton News Service