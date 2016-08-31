menu
National 31.8.2016 04:15 pm

Western Cape areas affected by water cuts

CNS reporter
Photo: Randburg Sun

Photo: Randburg Sun

At this stage it is still not clear how long it will take to fix the problem.

Repairs are still continuing today on the main water line behind the Hawthorndene area in Western Cape.
According to the municipality, teams are working non-stop, but the area is very inaccessible and in difficult terrain.
Affected areas include Blanco, Glenbarrie, Heatherlands and Heather Park, George Herald reported.
A water truck is parked at Milly’s Superette, and another water tanker is moving through Blanco. A second tanker will be dispersed later in the morning.
These areas are experiencing low water pressure and restricted water.
At this stage, it is still not clear how long it will take to fix the problem.
George Municipality apologises for the inconvenience and thanks the community for their patience.
– Caxton News Service
Related Stories
Use water sparingly 20.8.2016
Threat to cut unpaid water sparks protests 14.12.2015
Rand Water crisis looms 19.8.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper
National

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

readers' choice

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG
National

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report
National

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema
National

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.