Vilakazi enjoying life at Sundowns

Vilakazi made his debut for Sundowns in the MTN8 win over SuperSport United on Sunday, and got on the score-sheet in a 3-1 win.

“So far so good, baby steps,” said Vilakazi on Wednesday.

“What I like about it is that there has been a warm welcome from them. It has been exciting, the fans, family, everyone there has been good.

“It was very good to have that debut getting a run, starting to understand one or two things with the team, but in time as well, we will get there.”

Vilakazi is currently in Nelspruit with the Bafana Bafana squad as they prepare for Friday’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritania.

And the 26 year-old is hopeful of adding to his goal tally for his national team.