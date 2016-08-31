Security officer killed in front of Eersterust church

An ADT armed response office in Eersterust, in Tshwane, was fatally shot on Tuesday night in front of the gates of the Spadereen Church (Blou Rokkie) on St Joseph Street.

He was at the church after an alarm was triggered..

Representatives of the church said there was no break-in and suspected that an animal triggered one of the beams on the property.

“The man from ADT came around, and I opened the gate for him. After he inspected the property, he walked out. Normally, I always walk out with him, but last night I stayed inside and opened the gate for him from the inside.

“Then a shot went off. When we went to investigate, the guard was inside the car, and he was shot,” he said.

Police spokesperson Constable Sam Shibambo said at about 11.45pm last night the police received a call of a robbery in progress.

“We rushed to the scene, and on arrival, we found the security guard already dead with a bullet wound to his chest. His bulletproof vest was lying on the passenger seat next to him in the bakkie he was driving.

“His firearm was missing,” Shibambo said.

The police are investigating a case of murder and robbery.

ADT was not available for comment.