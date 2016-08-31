Mpofu tells Sexwale he’s lying about Zille

National chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Dali Mpofu hit out at claims by wealthy businessman Tokyo Sexwale during an interview with talk radio station Power FM.

Sexwale claimed that Western Cape Premier Helen Zille was in the trenches with the ANC during the apartheid era. The former human settlement ministers said “she worked with me”, and the ANC was shocked that her progressive attitudes could exist in a white person given the situation in the country.

“Helen Zille is not just some white woman out there. She worked with us, she worked with me. She was in the ANC,” said Sexwale. Asked if President Jacob Zuma was a liability in the ruling party, Sexwale said he would answer that question at the party’s conference, adding that “no individual must ever be above this organisation”.

But Mpofu, who was also active in the struggle, is having none of it. He says “it’s false” that the former leader of the DA, often called “a party for whites” ever fought against apartheid.

He didn’t explain why he thinks it isn’t true though.

Here’s what people thought of Mpofu’s views on Twitter:

@AdvDali_Mpofu @POWER987News And Tokyo is lying because she is now DA. Seriously Dali…. — If_I_was (@_SA_President) August 30, 2016

I don't believe this"@POWER987News: #Sexwale:"I've never been part of a faction in the ANC," Sexwale." — Indira mayisela (@artindira) August 29, 2016

@ranko77594458 @mucheku apartheid struggle unfolded during *mass media* no ANC record of Zille|only #makhera_speech Sexwale knows abt it. — Yizwe 'Lethu (@KaraboNkabinde) August 30, 2016

@POWER987News : What is Sexwale about? How can he claim that DA-Zille was a member of the ANC in underground? — TheOtherAfrika Blog (@TheOtherAfrika) August 29, 2016