menu
National 31.8.2016 04:53 pm

Mpofu tells Sexwale he’s lying about Zille

Citizen reporter
FILE PICTURE: Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

FILE PICTURE: Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The EFF chairperson appears to find it hard to believe that Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has struggle credentials.

National chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Dali Mpofu hit out at claims by wealthy businessman Tokyo Sexwale during an interview with talk radio station Power FM.

Sexwale claimed that Western Cape Premier Helen Zille was in the trenches with the ANC during the apartheid era. The former human settlement ministers said “she worked with me”, and the ANC was shocked that her progressive attitudes could exist in a white person given the situation in the country.

“Helen Zille is not just some white woman out there. She worked with us, she worked with me. She was in the ANC,” said Sexwale. Asked if President Jacob Zuma was a liability in the ruling party, Sexwale said he would answer that question at the party’s conference, adding that “no individual must ever be above this organisation”.

ALSO READ: Helen Zille was with us in the ANC – Sexwale

But Mpofu, who was also active in the struggle, is having none of it. He says “it’s false” that the former leader of the DA, often called “a party for whites” ever fought against apartheid.

He didn’t explain why he thinks it isn’t true though.

Here’s what people thought of Mpofu’s views on Twitter: 

Related Stories
‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi 31.8.2016
Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip puts spotlight on tourism 31.8.2016
WATCH: ANC councillor kicked out of council meeting 31.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper
National

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

readers' choice

Manyi opens case against Manuel, Nene and Gordhan
National

Manyi opens case against Manuel, Nene and Gordhan

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG
National

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG

This ‘Van’ joke is far from funny
Editorials

This ‘Van’ joke is far from funny

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.