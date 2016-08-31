Gang of AK47 armed robbers shoot shop owner

A gang of about eight robbers armed with AK47 guns and handguns shot a Ethiopian shop owner and assaulted his assistant last night in Olievenhoutbosh, south of Tshwane.

The shop owner was hit in the thigh.

An eyewitness, Marcus Botchaway, said he was a few metres from the shop when he saw the robbers enter the shop, pretending to be clients.

“They pretended they wanted to buy something. They grabbed the shop attendant and ordered him to open the gates, and once in they started shooting.

“They shot the owner in the thigh and hit the assistant with a pistol at the back of his head. They then fled with their money, phones and some cigarettes,” Botchaway said.

Another witness, who withheld his identity, said he lived close to the shop and went outside to see what was happening.

“There were about three robbers outside the shop with guns and told him to go back inside his house.

“I decided to go back out again, and that is when they fired a shot at me. After a few minute a white double-cab bakkie pulled up, and they all jumped in an drove off,” the witness related the story.

He added some of the robbers were dressed in white T-shirts and others in business-like in suits.

Police spokesperson Captain Agnes Huma said in another incident, a 29 year old man was robbed by four armed men and robbed of R200 and his cellphone.

He was shot in the arm.

The police are investigating a case of business armed robbery.