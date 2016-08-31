No more lavish politician parties, says Msimanga

On Wednesday, Tshwane’s new executive mayor, Solly Msimanga, said that his DA-led administration would be cutting costs and saving money, starting with lavish dinners and lunches for politicians, which add nothing to the lives of ordinary people.

He announced that his focus was to “assess the massive issues we have inherited in Tshwane‚ and there is no time to stop for lavish dinners and lunches”.

He said the old ANC government had spent “exorbitant amounts on food and parties for politicians. We must serve the people‚ not party with public funds.

He also announced a moratorium on all international travel for politicians and city officials. If anyone wanted to jet off abroad in future, their trip would need to be approved by the mayoral committee after an analysis of whether the costs were justified.