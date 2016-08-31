menu
Local News 31.8.2016 05:06 pm

Mayambela relishes Ajax challenge  

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mark Mayambela has joined Ajax cape Town.

Ajax Cape Town’s  newly signed midfielder Mark Mayambela believes he can turn his fortunes around at the Urban Warriors.

Mayambela completed his transfer to Ajax after a successful trial with the Cape Town based club.

Having previously worked under coach Roger de Sa at Orlando Pirates, the midfielder is hoping for better days with the Urban Warriors.

The left-footed midfielder, who has played for a number of PSL sides including Orlando Pirates, Bloemfontein Celtic, SuperSport United and Chippa United in a career that stretches to 10-years, believes he can reach his full potential with Ajax as he is older and wiser.

“Having played for Pirates and Celtic, clubs with a large following I think it has helped to deal with such moments, I am in a better position to deal with expectation,” said Mayambela.

 

