Maimane asks: So how’s that Gupta criminal investigation going?

DA leader Mmusi Maimane released a statement today to say that he had written to the man currently in charge of the police service to ask why no action has apparently been taken in regards to criminal charges laid against the Gupta family.

Earlier, the party also asked Public Protector Thuli Madonsela to work faster to finalise her probe into state capture by the politically connected family who are close to President Jacob Zuma. The Guptas announced that they are selling all their shares in South Africa and expect to be done with their complete exit from South Africa by the end of the year.

Maimane said: “The acting national police commissioner, Kgomotso Phahlane, needs to explain to the people of South Africa as to why SAPS is dragging its feet in proceeding with the criminal charges laid by the DA against Atul and Ajay Gupta earlier this year.

“I have today written to Mr. Phahlane requesting that he clarify the following:

• What progress has been made with regards to these charges;

• Whether an investigation has been initiated by the SAPS;

• If not, why not;

• If so, who the investigating officer is; and

• The expected date of completion of the investigation.”