EFF warns Mashaba to drop his Pikitup plans

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has said that if the DA-led mayoral administration in Johannesburg decides to privatise Pikitup, it will act to have Herman Mashaba removed as mayor.

The party already expressed its misgivings ahead of Mashaba’s election as mayor that they did not want him, but they decided to give their votes to him to ensure the ANC was removed from power.

Mashaba had declared during campaigning that privatising Pikitup would be a priority for him. However, the EFF believes there are far more pressing matters to attend to, particularly those affecting the poor most.

The EFF said in a statement: “We call on the city to disengage from this silly performance that only aims to sell Johannesburg in bits and pieces. Furthermore, the DA must desist from challenging pronouncements sacrosanct in our manifesto, or else they might need to ‘give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar’ and render Herman the first ‘weekend special’ mayor,” the EFF in Johannesburg said in a statement on Wednesday.

The latter reference was not only to the Brenda Fassie song but to Des van Rooyen, who only lasted as finance minister for little longer than a weekend before being replaced by Pravin Gordhan.

For their part, Pikitup have threatened to bring Johannesburg to a standstill in reaction to Mashaba’s reported plans. The DA, however, says that no steps have yet been taken to privatise the company.

Mashaba has said in a statement that the process will be done in a consultative manner and will include trade unions.