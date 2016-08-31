menu
National 31.8.2016 07:12 pm

EFF warns Mashaba to drop his Pikitup plans

Citizen reporter
Pikitup. Image courtesy : joburg.org

Pikitup. Image courtesy : joburg.org

The party has said it will act to remove the new Joburg mayor if he persists with a plan to privatise the waste-removal company.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has said that if the DA-led mayoral administration in Johannesburg decides to privatise Pikitup, it will act to have Herman Mashaba removed as mayor.

The party already expressed its misgivings ahead of Mashaba’s election as mayor that they did not want him, but they decided to give their votes to him to ensure the ANC was removed from power.

Mashaba had declared during campaigning that privatising Pikitup would be a priority for him. However, the EFF believes there are far more pressing matters to attend to, particularly those affecting the poor most.

The EFF said in a statement: “We call on the city to disengage from this silly performance that only aims to sell Johannesburg in bits and pieces. Furthermore, the DA must desist from challenging pronouncements sacrosanct in our manifesto, or else they might need to ‘give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar’ and render Herman the first ‘weekend special’ mayor,” the EFF in Johannesburg said in a statement on Wednesday.

The latter reference was not only to the Brenda Fassie song but to Des van Rooyen, who only lasted as finance minister for little longer than a weekend before being replaced by Pravin Gordhan.

For their part, Pikitup have threatened to bring Johannesburg to a standstill in reaction to Mashaba’s reported plans. The DA, however, says that no steps have yet been taken to privatise the company.

Mashaba has said in a statement that the process will be done in a consultative manner and will include trade unions.

 

 

Related Stories
‘You were so energetic’ as mining minister, Malema tells Ramatlhodi 31.8.2016
Mpofu tells Sexwale he’s lying about Zille 31.8.2016
EFF councillors ‘threatened’ for not forfeiting 50% of salaries 31.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town

WATCH: ANC councillor kicked out of council meeting
National

WATCH: ANC councillor kicked out of council meeting

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper
National

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

readers' choice

Manyi opens case against Manuel, Nene and Gordhan
National

Manyi opens case against Manuel, Nene and Gordhan

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG
National

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG

This ‘Van’ joke is far from funny
Editorials

This ‘Van’ joke is far from funny

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.