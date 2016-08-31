Nelson Mandela Bay imposes water restrictions

Nelson Mandela Bay residents will have to reduce their water usage by at least 15% after it emerged that the metro was using about 60 million litres more than its daily limit with no measures implemented to address the issue.

During a Democratic Alliance-led council sitting on Wednesday, the metro approved the implementation of water restrictions to take place with immediate effect.

Mayoral Committee member for Infrastructure and Engineering Annette Lovemore said that practical steps needed to be taken in order to address the Bay’s water shortages.

“The minister of water and sanitation gazetted a notice containing a requirement for our usage to be decreased by 15% in April this year. This notice was gazetted only after she and her department had negotiated and pleaded with the metro, asking that the usage be decreased without her having to resort to publishing a legal notice requiring the cuts,” said Lovemore.

Residents in the Bay will now not be allowed to use hoses to water their gardens or to wash their cars and, in addition, are being requested to reduce their water usage by 15% by the end of October this year.

Businesses and particularly large water users are being urged to play their role and lead by example.

“If water consumption does not decrease by 15 percent within two months, Council will be forced to consider punitive measures. These could include increased water tariffs for usage above certain limits, and the requirement that water tanks be installed for all new houses.”

“The municipality has a serious problem with respect to water losses. The solutions are not short term and are multi-pronged. We expect to release full details of our strategy within the next fortnight. Already, advertisements for the employment of 10 additional plumbers have been published,” said Lovemore.

– African News Agency (ANA)