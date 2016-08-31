Crane smashes three cars in Walvis Bay

A crane fell on three cars, parked in front of the Walvis Bay municipal building on Wednesday, the municipality said.

Municipality spokesperson Kevin Adams said the accident caused serious damage but confirmed that there were no injuries.

“The crane was removing the tent used to accommodate people on Heroes’ Day. I think the operator lost control and it fell on the cars,” he said.

Adams said the municipality was not responsible for the incident even though it occurred on the municipality’s premises.

The freak accident drew hundreds of people to the scene.

Walvis Bay Plant and Tool Hire, which owns the crane, could not immediately be be reached for comment.

