menu
National 1.9.2016 06:30 am

Not chickening out pays guard

Ilse de Lange
FILE PICTURE: Chicken. Picture: Michel Bega

FILE PICTURE: Chicken. Picture: Michel Bega

The head of security at a Joburg store arrested and detained overnight on false accusations of stealing two packets of chicken has been awarded R80k in damages.

In the North Gauteng High Court, Judge Cynthia Pretorius ordered the minister of police to compensate Matsobane Nelson Latakgomo for his ordeal after he was arrested at the Pick n Pay store in Milpark, Johannesburg, in November 2007.

Latakgomo’s claim was initially dismissed and he had to go to the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal against the ruling.

The security guard was arrested in front of his colleagues on a charge of shoplifting after the store owner reported to the police that some of his employees had stolen chicken from the store over the weekend.

Latakgomo was accused of stealing two packets of chicken. He immediately protested, saying he had paid for them and produced a till slip and an approval slip from his bank to show he had used his bank card to pay.

The arresting officer, however, refused to even look at his till slip and said he could show it to the magistrate.

The store owner admitted that he had not seen Latakgomo tampering with the packets of chicken portions he had bought and for which he had proof of payment.

There was also no indication that the packets of chicken he had bought had been tampered with and no investigation was launched to ascertain if the packets contained more chicken than they were supposed to.

The owner also conceded that Latakgomo was not among those he had seen stealing in the coldroom.

Judge Pretorius said the production of a till slip should immediately have alerted the arresting officer that it was necessary to thoroughly investigate the allegation against Latakgomo before taking the drastic step of arresting him without a warrant.

She said there was no evidence at all that linked Latakgomo to the syndicate which had purportedly stolen the chicken and the arresting officer did not evaluate the evidence and could not have had a reasonable suspicion that Latakgomo had committed theft.

The judge said arrest was only a means to secure the defendant’s presence at court and was not meant to be a punishment in itself.

Related Stories
Treasury denies legal bid against Denel 1.9.2016
A pleasing first impression 1.9.2016
Health sector short-staffed – Mahlangu 1.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town

WATCH: ANC councillor kicked out of council meeting
National

WATCH: ANC councillor kicked out of council meeting

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper
National

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

readers' choice

Manyi opens case against Manuel, Nene and Gordhan
National

Manyi opens case against Manuel, Nene and Gordhan

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG
National

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG

This ‘Van’ joke is far from funny
Editorials

This ‘Van’ joke is far from funny

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.