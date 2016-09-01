Diabetes takes a nine-year-old

Every six seconds, a person dies from diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation, and now the condition has claimed a Grade 4 pupil at PS Fourie Primary School in Eersterust. Courtney Daniels was only nine years old and she had to inject herself twice a day with insulin to control her diabetes.

But on Sunday she went into a coma and never woke up. Courtney died on Monday morning.

“The doctor said there was nothing they could do for her,” her tearful mother, Sharifa Daniels, 35, said.

“My baby is dead and I just cannot believe it. Diabetes has played a cruel game on my child.”

Daniels said her daughter was diagnosed with diabetes last July after she collapsed on her way to school one morning. After that she was hospitalised a number of times.

Courtney’s mother is also a diabetic and also has to use insulin twice a day. She said she knew that her child was suffering and that the battle was too hard to win.

“It is not fair that I have to bury my baby. She was supposed to bury me one day,” she said.

“I know God lends our children to us, but couldn’t He just wait a little longer? Couldn’t I just have had her for a little longer?” Daniels said through floods of tears.

Two teachers from the primary school, Noleen Moses and Martha Bopape, visited the family on Tuesday morning.

“She was a very friendly girl and never left my class without hugging me,” Bopape told the family.

The school is providing counselling to her classmates and friends. Courtney is survived by her mother, her father Neville Letts, 57, and her sister Megan.

The funeral arrangements have not been finalised yet.