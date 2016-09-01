menu
National 1.9.2016 08:00 am

Diabetes takes a nine-year-old

Virginia Keppler
Humans face the very real risk of a future without antibiotics, a world of plummeting life expectancy where people die from diseases easily treatable today, scientists say

Humans face the very real risk of a future without antibiotics, a world of plummeting life expectancy where people die from diseases easily treatable today, scientists say

Couldn’t I just have had her for a little longer, says anguished mother.

Every six seconds, a person dies from diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation, and now the condition has claimed a Grade 4 pupil at PS Fourie Primary School in Eersterust. Courtney Daniels was only nine years old and she had to inject herself twice a day with insulin to control her diabetes.

But on Sunday she went into a coma and never woke up. Courtney died on Monday morning.

“The doctor said there was nothing they could do for her,” her tearful mother, Sharifa Daniels, 35, said.

“My baby is dead and I just cannot believe it. Diabetes has played a cruel game on my child.”

Daniels said her daughter was diagnosed with diabetes last July after she collapsed on her way to school one morning. After that she was hospitalised a number of times.

Courtney’s mother is also a diabetic and also has to use insulin twice a day. She said she knew that her child was suffering and that the battle was too hard to win.

“It is not fair that I have to bury my baby. She was supposed to bury me one day,” she said.

“I know God lends our children to us, but couldn’t He just wait a little longer? Couldn’t I just have had her for a little longer?” Daniels said through floods of tears.

Two teachers from the primary school, Noleen Moses and Martha Bopape, visited the family on Tuesday morning.

“She was a very friendly girl and never left my class without hugging me,” Bopape told the family.

The school is providing counselling to her classmates and friends. Courtney is survived by her mother, her father Neville Letts, 57, and her sister Megan.

The funeral arrangements have not been finalised yet.

Related Stories
Mpofu to ask Tau to withdraw Mashaba comments 1.9.2016
How Jomo Sono got mixed up in dodgy diamond deal 1.9.2016
Sex-for-passes cases soaring 1.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town
Phakaaathi

Mokoena joins Ajax Cape Town

WATCH: ANC councillor kicked out of council meeting
National

WATCH: ANC councillor kicked out of council meeting

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper
National

Caster shows off her Chappies wrapper

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ngcongca chooses Sundowns over Chiefs

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

readers' choice

Manyi opens case against Manuel, Nene and Gordhan
National

Manyi opens case against Manuel, Nene and Gordhan

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG
National

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG

This ‘Van’ joke is far from funny
Editorials

This ‘Van’ joke is far from funny

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.