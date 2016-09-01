menu
National 1.9.2016 05:00 am

Emphasis on action in Ekurhuleni

Steven Tau
ANC Youth League national convener Mzwandile Masina fields questions at a news conference in Johannesburg, Wednesday, 20 August 2014. The league's elective conference would be held from September 24 to 28 in Gauteng. The national task team (NTT) was put in place last year after the ANC disbanded the ANCYL's leadership. Masina said the majority of the league's structures had been reconstituted since then.Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

On job creation, Masina said their resolve to accelerate this drive would continue aggressively with the Aerotropolis at the helm of their programme.

Talking less and acting more is what the new Ekurhuleni municipality, under the stewardship of new mayor Mzwandile Masina, intends to do for the next five years.

Delivering his acceptance speech in Germiston yesterday, Masina said his team had resolved to be remembered for speedily addressing community issues and accelerating the service delivery agenda. “That is the reason we have set ourselves a goal for a 24-hour turnaround time to service delivery interruptions such as water leaks, street lighting, malfunctioning traffic lights and many similar disruptions.”

The city intended to electrify Emphasis on action in Ekurhuleni all informal settlements, construct 100 000 housing units, provide 59 000 serviced stands and seriously pursue the issue of a university in Ekurhuleni. Special consideration would also be given to renaming certain major roads and entrances after outstanding South African women such as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Gill Marcus and Limpho Hani.

The DA’s leader in the city, Ghaleb Cachalia, said that the ANC losing votes was evidence residents had had enough of empty promises. “We will hold this new mayoral leadership accountable to ensure service delivery happens.”

MMCs for Ekurhuleni:

Finance and Economic Development – Doctor Xhakaza;

Infrastructure Services – Robert Mashego;

Transport Planning – Petrus Mabunda;

Water, Sanitation and Energy – Tiisetso Nketle;

City Planning – Masele Madihlaba;

Community Services – Dorah Mlambo;

Human Settlements – Lesiba Mpya;

Environmental and Waste Management Services – Ndosi Shongwe;

Corporate and Shared Services – Khosi Mabaso;

Community Safety – Vivian Chauke.

