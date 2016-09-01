menu
National 1.9.2016 07:45 am

Mpofu to ask Tau to withdraw Mashaba comments

Vicky Abraham
FILE PICTURE: Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Former mayor Parks Tau said he’d lay charges against Mashaba for sexism, but the new mayor says he’s willing to sue for defamation.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chairperson and advocate Dali Mpofu is expected to request former City of Joburg mayor Parks Tau to retract his defamatory remarks against newly elected mayor Herman Mashaba.

Tau verbally attacked Mashaba at the recent funeral of ANC councillor Nonhlanhla Mthembu, claiming Mashaba was sexist and anti-black.

He was further reported as having said Mashaba was leading an anti-transformation coalition.

“The City of Joburg is today led by a man who believes that the women who are senior executives prostituted themselves to be in the jobs they are in,” Tau was quoted as saying.

Mashaba’s chief of staff, Michael Beaumont, said allegations made by Tau were, however, without foundation and should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

“The executive mayor is of the opinion that the comments made by former mayor Tau were made with the intention to defame him. The mayor has engaged the services of Advocate Dali Mpofu, in his private capacity, to write to former mayor Tau requiring him to retract his statement within 10 days,” Beaumont said.

“It is the view of the mayor that the time for cheap politicking has passed during the campaign and it is now time to roll up our sleeves and work together to move Johannesburg forward again.”

Speaking on behalf of Tau, ANC Joburg spokesperson Jolidee Matongo said they would not pre-empt what Mashaba’s legal adviser would say to Tau, but would await a letter from him.

“He is a citizen of this country and he has every right to do what he thinks is best for him. If that’s how he wants to proceed with the matter, we will see him in court,” said Matongo.

Early this week, Mashaba told his Twitter followers that he would be seeking legal advice on the matter as he had no intention of leaving it hanging.

The New Age reported on Monday that Tau was also threatening to lay charges against Mashaba for his allegedly sexist remarks.

He has reportedly vowed to also lay a complaint with the gender and human rights commissions.

 

