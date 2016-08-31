menu
Local News 31.8.2016 09:31 pm

Ngobeni joins Stars

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thela Ngobeni during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and University of Pretoria at Lucas Moripe Stadium on May 09, 2015 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni has joined Free State Stars on a season-long loan, the Absa Premiership announced on Twitter.

“@OfficialPSL: OFFICIAL: Thela Ngobeni joins @FreeStateStars from @Masandawana on loan. #PSLTransferDeadline,” the PSL tweeted.

Ngobeni, who joined Masandawana from Kaizer Chiefs in 2013 barely got game time at the Pretoria outfit and has been battling for the number spot at the team alongside Dennis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Wayne Sandilands.

