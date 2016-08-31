Ngobeni joins Stars

“@OfficialPSL: OFFICIAL: Thela Ngobeni joins @FreeStateStars from @Masandawana on loan. #PSLTransferDeadline,” the PSL tweeted.

Ngobeni, who joined Masandawana from Kaizer Chiefs in 2013 barely got game time at the Pretoria outfit and has been battling for the number spot at the team alongside Dennis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Wayne Sandilands.