ANC branch wants whole NEC to fall with Zuma – report

It has now, however, resolved that the party’s national executive committee (NEC) should also be removed.

News24 reported on Wednesday night that the party’s Sefako Makgatho branch wrote to ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe in April already calling for Zuma to be removed from office.

Branch chairperson Sasabona Manganye told the website on Wednesday they did not get a satisfactory response.

He criticised the NEC’s decision to accept Zuma’s apology on the Nkandla matter after the Constitutional Court found Zuma in breach of his constitutional oath of office.

They called it a cover-up and said it was “haunting them” now.

The branch – which the party barely retained, covers Doornfontein and parts of Berea, Hillbrow and Joubert Park –analysed the recent local election in a special general meeting on Monday. They were forced to admit that Zuma’s “lack of integrity and morals” as well as numerous scandals around him and the NEC’s apparent unwillingness to take steps against him had cost the party heavily at the polls.

It was reportedly lobbying other branches to join its resolutions.

Their call comes in the wake of other reports of branches in the Eastern Cape also calling for Zuma’s head. Heated meetings” in ANC branches in Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay over the weekend ultimately also ended in decisions to call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma.

TimesLive reported that Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, Eastern Cape ANC deputy chairman Sakhumzi Somyo and ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe were understood to be part of a delegation that met branches and councillors on Sunday.

The ANC Youth League’s general council in East London on Sunday also reportedly called for Zuma’s removal.

Although the ANC was able to retain the Buffalo City metro, it lost Nelson Mandela Bay to the DA.

It is commonly accepted that the scandals around Zuma contributed hugely to the nearly 9% drop in support that proved critical in ousting the ANC from such key metros earlier this month. It retained only one big metro in Gauteng, where voter disapproval was most keenly felt.

The youth league members were reportedly also against an earlier call by their organisation to have an early elective conference, instead saying the solution was simply to recall Zuma or face even worse election disasters in 2019.