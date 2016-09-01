menu
EFF opens fraud case against Mogale City councillor

EFF leader Julius Malema speaks during the party's media conference regarding coalitions on August 17, 2016 in Alexandra, South Africa. The EFF announced that it will not form coalitions with other parties but would vote for the DA in the big cities. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla)

‘Being the fraudster that she is, she was hoping no one would notice and she would earn a double salary for the next few months for doing nothing,’ the EFF said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters said on Wednesday it had opened a criminal case against the ANC’s Mogale City mayoral candidate Peace Mabe on grounds that she accepted the position as a councillor in the municipality without resigning as a parliamentary MP as required by law.

Section 47 of the constitution prohibits MPs from also serving in provincial and municipal structures at the same time.

“Peace Mabe has been a parliamentarian for more than five years. She knows the principles that guide the proceedings of the organs of state, but [being] the fraudster that she is, she was hoping no one would notice and she would earn a double salary for the next few months for doing nothing,” the EFF said.

The opposition party said it laid charges against Mabe in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Mabe lost the mayoral seat to the Democratic Alliance’s Lynn Pannall after the local government elections. Mogale City, in western Johannesburg, was one of the country’s 27 hung councils where the African National Congress failed to get an outright majority to govern.

Pannall announced her mayoral committee members earlier on Wednesday. The DA’s chief whip, John Steenhuisen, said earlier in the day that Mabe had committed fraud by neglecting to resign before being sworn in as municipal councillor.

“When Peace Mabe stood for election and was sworn in as a councillor in Mogale City last week she was simultaneously still a Member of the National Assembly (NA) as she had not resigned. Despite the fraud through Mabe’s failure to resign, once she was sworn in as a councillor she no longer qualified to be a member of the NA and thus her membership ceased by default,” Steehuisen said in a statement earlier.

“However, once it was clear that she was unsuccessful in her bid to become the mayor, Peace Mabe then simply jumped on a plane and took up her seat again in the National Assembly, and does not appear to have been sworn in again as an MP in terms of section 29b of the NA rules. Such actions cannot be accepted.”

Steenhuisen said he would write to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to request that Mabe be denied entry on to the NA and be prevented from participating in committee meetings until her membership had been duly processed.

“I will also refer Peace Mabe to the Ethics Committee for her apparent violation of due process in this regard,” said Steenhuisen.

– African News Agency (ANA)

