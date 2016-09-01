menu
National 1.9.2016 07:41 am

Sbu Ndebele in court for fraud, corruption

ANA
FILE PICTURE: Former Transport Department Minister Sbu Ndebele. Picture: Refilwe Modise

FILE PICTURE: Former Transport Department Minister Sbu Ndebele. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Ndebele is accused of accepting more than R10m in bribes related to the extension of a multibillion-rand national vehicle register eNatis contract.

Former Transport Minister Sbu Ndebele is expected to appear in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday, with five co-accused, where he faces charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Ndebele is accused of accepting more than R10 million in bribes related to the extension of a multibillion-rand national vehicle register eNatis project contract.

On December 15, Ndebele appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court over the same matter.

At the time, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Advocate Luvuyo Mfaku said Ndebele was released on R10 000 bail.

However, Mfaku refused to divulge the amount of money at the centre of the allegations, as he didn’t want to “compromise the investigation”.

The case was postponed so Ndebele could join his four co-accused in the Pretoria Regional Court. The co-accused in the matter are former director-general of the transport department George Mahlalela, Zakhele Thwala, Sibusiso Justin Ncube, and Tebogo Mphuti, who are all out on R10 000 bail each. They all face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

Three companies – MSRD, Brand Partners and Sinosa Construction – are under investigation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

