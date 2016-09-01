menu
National 1.9.2016 08:33 am

Child dies in sugar cane truck chase

Mia Moorcroft
Child dies after chasing a sugar cane wagon.

Child dies after chasing a sugar cane wagon.

Police opened a case of culpable homicide, but did not make an arrest.

A young boy’s sweet tooth for a sugar cane stalk led to his tragic death on Saturday morning, Zululand Observer reports.

The seven-year-old and several other children were chasing a cane-laden truck at the Mfekayi Reserve in KwaMsane to grab a syrupy treat when he was suddenly caught under the wagon’s wheel.

Police arrived and found the deceased boy, but the truck driver had fled the scene out of fear of retaliation by the community.

READ MORE: KZN woman raped, murdered in sugar cane field

He later reported the incident at the KwaMsane police.

Police opened a case of culpable homicide, but did not make an arrest.

KwaMsane police station commander Colonel Michael Nkosi urged parents and the Mfekayi community to teach their children to refrain from running behind trucks for sugar cane.

‘This dangerous habit has already resulted in far too many fatalities,’ said Nkosi.

– Caxton News Service.

