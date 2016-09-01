menu
Ekurhuleni embarks on mass immunisation campaign for children

Caxton News Reporter
Parents are encourage to bring their children to be immunised irrespective of their immunisation status.

Ekurhuleni Metro will take part in a mass immunisation campaign against measles and polio from September 12-30, Kempton Express reports.

The national department of health plans to conduct an integrated measles and polio campaign to protect the health of young children. The department plans to achieve at least 95% measles vaccine coverage in children aged 6 months to 59 months and a 90% oral polio vaccine (OPV) coverage in children aged 0 months to 59 months.

The City of Ekurhuleni will partake in the campaign that will be carried out at all primary healthcare facilities in Ekurhuleni. Vaccinations will be conducted in two rounds, from September 12-30, and the second phase from October 31 to November 11.

“Prevention is better than cure, and we encourage parents to bring their children to be immunised irrespective of their immunisation status,” said Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe.

In addition, the integrated campaign will also afford opportunities for nutritional screening in children aged 6-59 months by conducting a mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) screening test.

Parents are reminded to ensure they bring along their child’s clinic card.

Details of the vaccination process are:

September: measles vaccine 6-59 months; vitamin A 12-59 months; Mebendazole deworming tablets 4-59 months; nutritional screening 6-59 months.

November: oral polio vaccine: 0-59 months.

– Caxton News Service

