Win an LG G5 smartphone and Cell C Epic Infinity Top-Up package with The Citizen

Stand a chance to win an LG G5 smartphone, worth R13 999 (RSP of the LG G5 smartphone at the time of publishing) PLUS a Cell C Epic Infinity Top-Up package for 6 months, worth R6 000 (includes unlimited calls, unlimited SMSes and 10GB of data per month).

Complete the form below to enter this competition:

a Rafflecopter giveaway



Competition terms and conditions:

The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions apply.

In addition the following rules will apply: