LIVE: South Africans witness partial solar eclipse

As the moon comes between the sun and our planet today, heralding rare scenes of the fifth largest natural satellite in the solar system partially covering the sun’s disc, South Africans have been treated to the spectacular event currently taking place, expected to last until 12.30pm.

Only half of the disc of the sun will be visible in Johannesburg, while coastal cities, including Cape Town, can expect to see only 15% of it behind the moon.

“Partial solar eclipses happen when the moon comes between the sun and the earth, but they don’t align in a perfectly straight line,” explains Timeanddate.com

Other regions that will also be able to see the eclipse include Buenos Aires, Argentina as well as Salto, Uruguay.

“Both total and annular solar eclipses are seen as partial eclipses from the areas on Earth that are outside the Moon’s umbra (inner shadow) but inside its penumbra (outer shadow),” the website explains.

The next partial solar eclipse will be on July 13, 2018.

From eNCA.