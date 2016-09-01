menu
National 1.9.2016 11:12 am

Man ‘leaves wheelchair’ after using ‘miracle’ muti

Rachelle Breed
Amos' famous muti.

The muti has for years been hailed for its remarkable healing properties.

Amangwe Village‘s home-based caregivers thought it was a job well done when they gave a man a wheelchair, new dignity and a container of Amos’ famous muti for his leg ulcers to improve his quality of life, Zululand Observer reports.

Aloe Vera

To their surprise, the man visited Amangwe three months later to return his wheelchair, claiming his leg ulcers were healed by the ‘miracle’ ointment.

Manager Erna Steynberg said the homegrown muti, cultivated in Amangwe’s organic garden by Bongani Mthethwa and mixed by their ‘medicine man’ Amos Mtshali, has for years been hailed for its remarkable healing properties, with numerous testimonies reaching their ears.

– Caxton News Service 

