Man ‘leaves wheelchair’ after using ‘miracle’ muti

Amangwe Village‘s home-based caregivers thought it was a job well done when they gave a man a wheelchair, new dignity and a container of Amos’ famous muti for his leg ulcers to improve his quality of life, Zululand Observer reports.

To their surprise, the man visited Amangwe three months later to return his wheelchair, claiming his leg ulcers were healed by the ‘miracle’ ointment.

READ MORE: Living with Lupus

Manager Erna Steynberg said the homegrown muti, cultivated in Amangwe’s organic garden by Bongani Mthethwa and mixed by their ‘medicine man’ Amos Mtshali, has for years been hailed for its remarkable healing properties, with numerous testimonies reaching their ears.

– Caxton News Service