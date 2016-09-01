menu
Local News 1.9.2016 09:56 am

Good wage keeps Serero at Ajax

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thulani Serero. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana midfielder Thulani Serero has opted to stay at Ajax Amsterdam because of a good pay check.

The South Africa midfielder was expected to leave Ajax in this transfer window after the didn’t give him a jersey number, making it clear that he is not in the coach’s plans for the 2016/2017 season.

The transfer window closed on the last day of August at midnight, Serero has reportedly attracted interest from local clubs after it became apparent that he will spend another season on the bench at Ajax. No deal materialised with his salary blocking the move back home.

According to Ajaxshowtime.com Lasse Schöne and Thulani Serero still remain where they are, partly because they earn so much with Ajax.

