Good wage keeps Serero at Ajax

The South Africa midfielder was expected to leave Ajax in this transfer window after the didn’t give him a jersey number, making it clear that he is not in the coach’s plans for the 2016/2017 season.

The transfer window closed on the last day of August at midnight, Serero has reportedly attracted interest from local clubs after it became apparent that he will spend another season on the bench at Ajax. No deal materialised with his salary blocking the move back home.

According to Ajaxshowtime.com Lasse Schöne and Thulani Serero still remain where they are, partly because they earn so much with Ajax.