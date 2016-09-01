Two pitbulls injured in suspected dog-fighting ring

Two pitbulls believed to have been injured in a dog fight were found abandoned in Terenure, in Kempton Park, on the East Rand.

Residents called Kempton Park SPCA, who then removed the animals and took them to a vet on Sunday. One of the dogs was severely injured, and it had to be put down by the vet, Kempton Express reported.

Kempton Park SPCA manager Jan du Toit said the other dog was still in the care of the SPCA but was not doing well.

Du Toit said although there was no real evidence that the animals’ injuries were caused during a dog fight, it was certainly possible. The dog put down had a deep open wound in its neck.

The discovery of these two animals came amid the NSPCA’s Special Investigations Unit’s successful raid on a dog-fighting operation in Dobsonville, in Soweto, on Saturday. Nine severely injured dogs were rescued, and 10 people were arrested.

READ MORE: Severely injured dogs rescued at illegal dog-fighting gathering

In a statement issued on Monday, the NSPCA said they were accompanied to the scene by the police. A group of people had converged in a secluded veld and fighting was under way with dogs. Dog fighters fled, abandoning their dogs. They were pursued and apprehended by the police officers.

The NSPCA intervened immediately to separate the dogs that were still engaged in fighting and provided emergency care for dogs that had been severely injured in earlier fights.

Dogs were found in a state of collapse, some suffering from broken legs, blood loss, shock and dehydration.

The injured animals were removed from the scene and taken for veterinary assessment. Sadly some of these brutalised dogs did not survive.

The remaining dogs are undergoing veterinary treatment and will remain under the control of the NSPCA for safekeeping.

Criminal charges have been laid in terms of the Animals Protection Act No.71 of 1962 against those arrested.

The public is assured that the case will be pursued to its full extent.

The NSPCA said there was a possibility that the dogs involved had been stolen. An appeal is therefore made for anyone whose pitbull is missing, especially if stolen in the Soweto or Greater Johannesburg area, to contact the NSPCA’s Special Investigations Unit with a photograph of the missing dog.

Email details to specialinvestigations1@nspca.co.za so they can check against the dogs seized during the raid.

The NSPCA will under no circumstances reveal the identity of an informant so the public may come forward with information with confidence in this regard.

– Caxton News Service