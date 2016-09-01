menu
Motoring News 1.9.2016

First Range Rover Evoque convertible bows in SA

Ntsako Mthethwa
Putting away the roof only takes 18 seconds, and can be raised in 21 seconds, at speeds up to 48km/h.| Quickpic

Land Rover has also stated that the convertible is as off-road ready as the regular Evoque.

Finally, the wait is over just in time for summer as Range Rover has unveiled its first Evoque convertible at the South African Festival of Motoring.

Following several teasers and spy images, the Tata owned marque has finally taken the wraps off its first-ever SUV, the Evoque. Much more like its 5-door counterpart, it brags an all-aluminium turbocharged four-pot petrol engine tuned to produce 177kW and 340Nm, all sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

WATCH: Next Volkswagen Polo GTI spied testing

The convertible races from a stop to 100km/h in 7.6 seconds en route to a top speed of 217km/h.

Putting away the roof only takes 18 seconds, and can be raised in 21 seconds at speeds up to 48km/h. In addition, the position of the roof doesn’t affect load space, with a generous 251-litre boot offering unrivalled practicality for a convertible.

Jump into the cabin; the convertible features an all-new high-resolution 10.2-inch touchscreen with Jaguar Land Rover’s next-generation InControl Touch Pro infotainment system, and an InControl Touch Pro that offers seamless smartphone integration, door-to-door navigation, a premium sound system, as well as wireless and 3G connectivity.

READ MORE: PICS: Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept leaked online

The manufacturer remains coy if it has plans to introduce other engine derivatives to the SA market but reports state that the TD4 2.0-litre engine derivative will be added later into the convertible lineup.

But then you have to wait until mid-October to purchase one with prices set to start at R1 002 400.

